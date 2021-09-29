Hertfordshire councillors set to consider Covid-19 Recovery Strategy

County council officials in Hertfordshire have drawn-up a multi-million pound Covid-19 Recovery Strategy in a bid to drive local recovery in the wake of the pandemic.

The strategy recognises the impact of the pandemic on individuals and communities across Hertfordshire.

And it brings together a series of projects designed to support health and wellbeing, the environment and economic recovery over the next two years.

Hertfordshire county councillors set to consider Covid-19 Recovery Strategy

On Friday, October 1, it will be considered by a meeting of the county council’s resources and performance cabinet panel.

And in advance of the meeting, leader of the council Cllr Richard Roberts has suggested the strategy shows how the county can ‘build back better’.

“The pandemic has had a monumental impact on all of our lives,” he said.

“But as we look to restore our county to its pre-pandemic environment it is imperative we rethink how we work and continually improve so we can build back better.

“Our Covid Recovery Strategy demonstrates how we will achieve this ambition by recognising and directly responding to the impact Covid-19 has had on Hertfordshire and its residents and addressing the inequalities in our society that were amplified by the pandemic.”

And, he says, the strategy will lead to a ‘cleaner, greener, healthier’ Hertfordshire – now and in the future.

The wide-ranging projects within the strategy will be underpinned by the council’s £9.7m Covid Recovery Fund.

According to the draft strategy over the two-year period £3.263 million would be allocated to adult care services projects – with projects focussed on domestic abuse, homelessness, learning disabilities and autism, sensory services and carers.

The strategy also includes £440k plans to extend the SaverCard Plus scheme to 25-year-olds for three years, £175k for Smart Ticketing and £65k for a food waste initiative.

And £60,000 to community protection to increase the number of ‘safe and well’ visits by the Fire and Rescue Service.

An earlier draft of the strategy was initially agreed by a meeting of the county council in July.

The final draft will be considered by a meeting of the council’s resources and performance cabinet panel on Friday, October 1.