Councillors Richard Roberts and Ron Tindall have given away nearly £2,000 to support community projects in Dacorum.

Kings Langley School was given £1,000 to go towards a new football pitch and a football boot bank.

The bank will allow any student to use the pitch by giving them a pair of boots to borrow while they play, a way of ensuring that the pitch is inclusive.

The planter (pictured) is to be installed on Hemel Hempstead High Street.

Cllr Roberts: “Kings Langley School is doing everything right, working with local schools and the local football club to give everyone the best chance of a much needed 3G football pitch.”

Herts Inclusive Theatre has been awarded £400 to fund a one-year project to provide weekly theatre and creative arts workshops in Hemel Hempstead.

The workshops will be for children and young people with learning disabilities and will help improve their users’ mental health and wellbeing.

Cllr Tindall: “Our young people and vulnerable members of the community have experienced difficult times during covid and participation in this project will help interaction and recovery.”

Hemel Hempstead will benefit from a peace garden thanks to a £500 grant to buy and install a flower planter and seating on the High Street.

The plants will be grown by Sunnyside Rural Trust ’s gardening team, which is made up of young people and adults with learning disabilities, who will maintain The Old Town Peace Garden.