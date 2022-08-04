Children's play area in Berkhamsted reopens after refurbishment - including new inclusive equipment

The old metal equipment has been replaced by wooden structures.

By Olivia Preston
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 4:02 pm

Canal Fields play area in Berkhamsted has reopened today (August 4) following a complete refurbishment to improve young children’s play experience

Dacorum Borough Council announced that it had transformed the tired playground and has added a wooden castle, train and climbing frames.

Need slides, swings and benches have been added and the playground includes a new sand pit and inclusive play equipment.

The tired equipment has been replaced.

Read More

Read More
Annual Berkhamsted charity football match smashes £10,000 goal in last ever game

This project has been funded by contributions from developments in the local area.

Cllr Graham Barrett and Cllr Graeme Elliot met the Council’s Parks Officer Rob Cassidy this week to explore the new park.

Cllr Barrett said: “It’s fantastic that we have been able to use money from local developments to fund the much-needed improvements to this very popular local park.”

He added: “It has a fantastic range of equipment for children of all ages, providing families with a great place to visit throughout the holidays and all year round.”

BerkhamstedDacorum Borough Council