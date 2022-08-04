Canal Fields play area in Berkhamsted has reopened today (August 4) following a complete refurbishment to improve young children’s play experience

Dacorum Borough Council announced that it had transformed the tired playground and has added a wooden castle, train and climbing frames.

Need slides, swings and benches have been added and the playground includes a new sand pit and inclusive play equipment.

The tired equipment has been replaced.

This project has been funded by contributions from developments in the local area.

Cllr Graham Barrett and Cllr Graeme Elliot met the Council’s Parks Officer Rob Cassidy this week to explore the new park.

Cllr Barrett said: “It’s fantastic that we have been able to use money from local developments to fund the much-needed improvements to this very popular local park.”