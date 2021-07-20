Dacorum residents can help shape council's planning projects by joining Community Review Panel

Residents are being invited to join Dacorum Borough Council's Community Review Panel to help shape and advise on the council’s planning projects.

The panel plays an independent, advisory role in the borough’s planning work, discussing issues including housing, transport, the borough’s green spaces, and the environment.

This will help ensure that new development in the borough is of the highest possible design quality, and meets the needs of people living, working and studying in the area, now and in the future.

Some of the current Community Review Panel members are stepping down, and the council is looking to recruit around twelve new members of different ages (18 or over) and backgrounds, to ensure the panel continues to reflect the make-up of the existing community.

Applicants do not need any experience or knowledge of planning or architecture to participate.

Panel members will meet about once a month to discuss development proposals and give their views.

These discussions will be turned into a formal report and will feed into decisions made by the council.

The panel’s recommendations will be taken seriously as a formal part of the planning process.

The deadline for submitting completed applications is Sunday, August 8.

Frame Projects, a project management consultancy, is responsible for recruiting and managing the panel, to make sure that it is independent, properly briefed and able to effectively communicate its views to the council.

They will provide panel members with the support needed for their role through free training sessions.