Reference: 22/01601/FUL

Address: Tring Athletics Football Club, Cow Lane, Tring

Proposal: Change of pitch surface from natural grass to a synthetic 3G/4G surface.

Here are the applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council this week.

Reference: 22/01751/FHA

Address: 5 Stonelea Road, Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Removal of existing chimney. proposed first floor side and rear extension, pitched roof to existing side extension, new side window, canopy to front elevation. alterations to doors and windows to front and rear elevations, new raised roof

Reference: 22/01808/RET

Address: 60 Thumpers, Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Conversion of a two storey 3 bed terrace house into two flats.

Reference: 22/01829/FHA

Address: 32 Long Chaulden, Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Single storey front and part two storey rear and single storey extension

Reference: 22/01831/HPA

Address: 40 Woodlands Avenue, Berkhamsted

Proposal: Single storey rear extension measuring 3.30m deep with a maximum ridge height of 2.90m and maximum eaves height of 2.65m

Reference: 22/01835/NMA

Address: 31 Christchurch Road, Tring

Proposal: Non-material amendment to planning application 21/02388/FHA (Ground and first floor rear extension, internal reconfiguration.)

Reference: 22/01840/FHA

Address: 11 Upper Hall Park, Berkhamsted

Proposal: Single storey front extension.

Reference: 22/01841/FHA

Address: 43 Hyde Meadows, Bovingdon

Proposal: Proposed part first floor rear extension.

Reference: 22/01842/DRC

Address: Astrope House, Astrope Lane, Tring

Proposal: Details as required by condition 11(b) (Contaminated Land) attached to planning permission 21/02015/FUL (Proposed development of 5 new dwellings and associated parking and landscaping (amended scheme))

Reference: 22/01843/FHA

Address: 10 Osbourne Avenue, Kings Langley

Proposal: Single storey side and rear wrap round extension including garage, utility, shower room, kitchen and living space.

Reference: 22/01845/NMA

Address: A F C Kings Langley, Hempstead Road, Kings Langley

Proposal: Non-material amendment to planning permission 4/01903/09/DRC (Details of floodlight columns, usage, lux levels, timers, artificial surface, lighting levels, technical report, parking availability, exterior lighting, landscaping & ecology and green travel plan as required by conditions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11,)

Reference: 22/01847/LBC

Address: 24 High Street, Tring

Proposal: Refurbishment works to existing offices.

Reference: 22/01850/DRC

Address: Land Off Beechfield, Kings Langley

Proposal: Details as required by condition 5 (materials) attached to planning permission 20/03732/FUL (Demolition of 18 residential garages and construction of 4 no. dwelling houses)

Reference: 22/01851/DRC

Address: Garage Court Dione Road, Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Details as required by condition 5 (Materials) attached to planning permission 21/03989/FUL (Demolition of 31 residential garages and construction of 4 no. dwelling houses).

Reference: 22/01852/DRC

Address: Garage Site at Housewood End, Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Details as required by condition 5 (Materials) attached to planning permission 20/03908/FUL (Demolition of 33 residential garages and construction of 3 no. dwelling houses)

Reference: 22/01853/LDP

Address: 15 Ravensdell, Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Loft conversion with rear dormer window

Reference: 22/01855/LDP

Address: 25 Yeomans Ride, Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Proposed single storey rear extension and loft conversion with rear box dormer

Reference: 22/01856/LBC

Address: 97 High Street, Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Advertising Board and hanging sign.

Reference: 22/01857/HPA

Address: 23 Sleets End, Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Single Storey rear extension measuring 4.00m deep with a maxuim height of 3.80m and a maximum eaves height of 3.00m

Reference: 22/01861/FHA

Address: 2 Belmont Road, Hemel Hempstead