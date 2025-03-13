Dacorum Borough Council submits Local Plan to Government after public consultation

Dacorum Borough Council submitted its Local Plan for the sustainable growth of the borough to the Government on Tuesday 11 March 2025 for examination.

The Local Plan identifies land for future housing and commercial development along with the necessary infrastructure to support this growth.

A public consultation, the final stage in the process, was recently held to ensure the Local Plan meets all legal requirements and is based on sound evidence. Reponses received from that consultation have now been shared with the Planning Inspectorate.

The Government will now appoint an independent Planning Inspector to assess whether the Local Plan has been properly prepared, is effective, and aligns with national policies.

The Planning Inspector is expected to begin the examination, which will include a series of public hearings, in the coming months. A final decision may not be reached until early 2026, and if deemed sound, the Local Plan may then be presented to the Council for adoption.

The Local Plan outlines provisions for 1,016 new homes a year in the borough up to 2041 at designated sites in accordance with national planning policy guidelines. The growth is supported by a suite of new and enhanced infrastructure, including schools, health facilities, parks, highways and utility improvements.

Residents, community groups, businesses, neighbouring local authorities, statutory bodies, and other organisations have played a key role in shaping the document through consultations.

Cllr Adrian England, Portfolio Holder for Place at Dacorum Borough Council, commented:

“This Local Plan is a vital step forward in ensuring that Dacorum grows in a coherent, sustainable and protected way. It provides the framework to achieve that, and I am confident that it will stand up to scrutiny in the examination process.

"Our communities deserve developments that are well-integrated, supported by the right infrastructure, and considerate of the needs of both current and future residents.

"This plan sets out a clear vision for the borough’s future, balancing the need for homes and economic development with the protection of our environment and local character.

"Finally, I would like to add a big thank you to everyone who responded, and a special thanks to our staff who have worked tirelessly on this.”

Residents can view a copy of the submission on Let's Talk Dacorum.