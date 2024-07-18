Dacorum Borough Council moves to vegetarian internal catering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In response to a question at the full council meeting of 17/07, Dacorum Borough Council announced that it will move to fully vegetarian internal catering from 2025.

Following a public question at a Full Council meeting of Dacorum Borough Council on 17/07/24 that addressed the environmental impacts of food production, the council has confirmed that from 2025 it will transition to exclusively vegetarian options for catering at internal meetings and events .

Asking his question, Dr Keval Shah, dental surgeon, 41, noted that the council’s own climate strategy argues that the council should be taking the lead in fostering change across the borough. Drawing attention to the clear scientific evidence that plant-based food options have dramatically lower environmental impacts than food from animals, Dr Shah asked why the council was not leading by example and normalising plant-based eating through its own catering decisions.

Responding on behalf of the council, councillor William Allen, Portfolio Holder for Climate & Ecological Emergency, announced that from 2025 the council will move to vegetarian internal catering and the issue of a fully plant-based commitment will be “kept live”.

The meeting was held in the Forum in Hemel Hempstead

Speaking after the meeting, Dr Shah said:

“I am really pleased that the council is taking the important step for the climate of committing to sustainable vegetarian options for internal meetings and events. We know that plant-based options are much better for the planet, and so I strongly encourage the council to take the next step and commit to fully plant-based internal catering”

Local supporters of the Plant-Based Councils campaign asked that the council follow other councils around the country in promoting healthy plant-based eating as the necessary next step in climate action related to food. Earlier this year, the cabinet of Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council recommended that the council adopt a plant-based catering policy.

Plant-Based Councils, an Animal Rising campaign, is a national initiative of local residents who are pushing for their councils to adopt 100% plant-based catering. The group claims that local authorities have a responsibility to follow the current scientific consensus, which acknowledges the environmental, health, and cost benefits of plant-based meals over those containing meat and dairy.