Council leader ‘disappointed’ Hertfordshire is not to get a County Deal agreement

A bid by Hertfordshire to be at the heart of the government’s ‘levelling-up’ agenda – by striking a ‘County Deal’ with Whitehall – has failed.

The county council – backed by all 10 of the county’s district and borough councils – had hoped to be among the first to agree a ‘County Deal’ with the government.

That bespoke ‘deal’ would have given the county greater powers and independence – to pilot new ideas, create jobs, drive growth and improve public service.

And it could have allowed the county to retain and increase locally generated income to invest in infrastructure.

But earlier today (February 2) the government announced the nine areas of the county that would be invited to agree ‘County Deals’ – as part of its Levelling UP White Paper.

And Hertfordshire was not included.

Leader of the county council Cllr Richard Roberts – who is also chair of the Hertfordshire Growth Board – has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he is “disappointed” that the county was not included.

He welcomes the government’s drive to support the areas selected, which are primarily in the North and the South West.

But he says that with such a large amount of the country’s revenue generated in the South East, there will ultimately need to be a focus there too.

He points, in particular, to the need for investment in the infrastructure in the South East – to the number of people who live in the region and the need to ensure that ALL of those residents thrive.

And he says he is now willing to work with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to work out how to secure the best support for Hertfordshire.

In the county’s expression of interest in a County Deal, Cllr Richard Roberts had argued that Hertfordshire was ideally placed to be an early adopter of the ‘County Deal'.

And he said the county would immediately be able to build on the “mature, collaborative foundations we have in place”,

He had pointed to investment in the county over the previous 12 months, totalling £4.1bn – including Hollywood’s Sunset Studios, in Broxbourne, as well as investment in Sky Studios Elstree and the Warner Brothers Studios, in Leavesden.

He had highlighted GSK’s plans to create a £400m campus and Airbus’ £35m investment in a new UK space and defence HQ in Stevenage.

And he had said the ‘County Deal’ would enable the county to ‘gear up’ work on the growth corridors, on housing, on high streets and new garden communities.

Putting forward the key elements of a bespoke Hertfordshire deal, Cllr Roberts had suggested power to retain and increase locally generated income to invest in infrastructure.

He had suggested powers to plan and deliver large scale growth and housing delivery.

And he had also suggested the creation of a unified transport body that would lead to the delivery of the ‘Hertfordshire and Essex Rapid Transit’ system.

Meanwhile Liberal Democrat Mayor of Watford Peter Taylor pointed to areas of relative poverty within regions – and the importance of supporting EVERY part of the country.

Commenting on the decision by the government not to include Hertfordshire in the nine areas where a ‘County Deal’ will be agreed, he said: “This is really disappointing news.”

And he added: “In Hertfordshire local councils have been working closely together.

“We know how important it is to improve local services and infrastructure, supporting more jobs and making sure we have good quality and affordable homes. This work will continue.

“The government must recognise how important it is to support every part of the country.

“In each region there are areas of relative poverty and particular economic difficulties. These should not be ignored.”

The areas selected to agree County Deals were announced by the government alongside the publication of the Levelling Up White Paper on Wednesday (February 2).

That White Paper promises to ‘shift government focus and resources to Britiain’s forgotten communities’.

It is being branded as the ‘biggest shift of power from Whitehall to local leaders in modern times’ – with every part of England to get ‘London style’ powers and mayor if they wish by 2030.

And it has 12 ‘missions’ to level up the UK by 2030 – based around issues tat include, pay, employment and productivity, local transport connectivity, broadband coverage, education and skills standards, well-being and life expectancy, housing, crime and devolution.

Commenting on the plans in the Levelling UP White Paper, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said: “From day one, the defining mission of this government has been to level up this country, to break the link between geography and destiny so that no matter where you live you have access to the same opportunities.

“The challenges we face have been embedded over generations and cannot be dug out overnight, but this White Paper is the next crucial step.”