Here are the candidates standing in Dacorum by-elections for Berkhamsted West and Boxmoor

Residents in parts of Berkhamsted and Boxmoor will go to the polls this week to elect two new district councillors.

The tightly-contested wards of Berkhamsted West and Boxmoor will choose a new representative on Thursday, February 3.

The Conservatives previously held all available seats in the two wards since 2003, but Liberal Democrat councillors completed a sweep during the 2019 local elections.

L to R top row: Simy Dhyani (Liberal Democrat), Kevin Fielding (Green Party), Anne Foster (Liberal Democrat). L to R bottom row: Sherief Hassan (Green Party), Gary Moore (Conservatives), Peter Scott (Labour)

One seat in either ward will be up for election after Nicky Woolner (Berkhamsted West) and Liz Uttley (Boxmoor) both left their roles at the start of November.

Dacorum Borough Council usually elect all district councillors at the same time, with the next elections due in 2023 so the new members will serve a year-long term.

The by-elections won’t have a significant say on the ultimate make-up of the council, with the Conservative group currently holding 31 of the council’s 51 seats, with 19 Liberal Democrat councillors and one independent.

The Local Democracy Reporter has contacted all eight candidates to outline their priorities for the ward and explain they should get your vote on Thursday.

Berkhamsted West

In addition to a district council seat, Berkhamsted West will also elect a new town councillor for the ward.

Anne Foster (Liberal Democrat)

The Liberal Democrats said: “Anne has lived in the ward since 1976 and has been speaking up against inappropriate development in the town for many years. Last winter she joined forces with local residents’ groups and Lib Dem councillors to raise awareness of the threat to the green belt around Berkhamsted from Dacorum Borough Council’s local plan.

Anne’s hard work contributed to the council’s decision to re-write the proposals. She is determined that any re-write of the plan should come back to the public for full consultation.

Anne has also been outspoken against sewage being released into the River Bulbourne and is an advocate for protecting and improving green space within the town and for more electric vehicle charging points.

She has also been speaking up to prioritise local school places for Berkhamsted children for a number of years, having sent her children to schools in the town.

Anne is already putting her back into improving Berkhamsted. As part of Berkhamsted Town Council’s re-wilding project to attract pollinators into the centre of town, she can often be found digging in the flower beds on Lower Kings Road.

The by-election has been called because Councillor Nicky Woolner has moved to the south coast to be near her elderly mother, leaving vacancies at town and borough. Nicky Woolner says “I was humbled that you chose me to be your representative. I know that Anne Foster will be a dedicated councillor, who will continue to fight for our town.”

If elected Anne will be the Dacorum Borough Council ward mate of Councillor Sally Symington who says “Anne has an unrivalled local knowledge and excellent understanding of the many issues facing Berkhamsted.

"Anne’s understanding of planning issues is second-to-none. Anne will be an outstanding advocate for local residents ensuring their voice is heard and the council’s decisions scrutinised.”

Kevin Fielding (Green Party)

Kevin Fielding said: “I first moved to Berkhamsted in 1999, have raised my family here, and care deeply about this community and its surrounding environment.

"I have also worked locally as a Science Teacher and Laboratory Technician at Ashlyns School and been involved in many social and sporting activities, such as regular attendance with my son at the Sunnyside Rural Trust, and being an active member of the local golf, orienteering and running clubs.

“I care passionately that residents’ views are heard, respected and acted upon by local decision makers. I promise to bring new energy, and an independent voice to council meetings.

"Decisions made by councillors affect our local environment and community. However, the wishes and interests of the town and its residents were ignored in some past decisions.

"I will fight against any further attempts to damage our town and its surroundings and actively support any scheme that promotes a cleaner, happier, and more prosperous future for us.

"I promise to listen to your views, and I will bring them to bear at council meetings.

“With your vote, I can win here, and enhance your voice in the decisions that will affect how Berkhamsted will develop in the coming years. Residents in Berkhamsted have already recently voted in two Green town councillors, so let’s get your voice heard at Dacorum Borough Council too.”

Gary Moore (Conservative)

Gary Moore: “I’m passionate about Berkhamsted. After many years of saving, I bought my first home here with my fiancée, Georgina. We are so lucky to live in this wonderful town with beautiful countryside on our doorstep.

"I’m campaigning to represent you at Dacorum Borough Council and Berkhamsted Town Council because I want to make Berkhamsted even better.

"I promise to fight for Berkhamsted’s interests. I have three priorities: 1) a better Local Plan, 2) better access to hospital services and 3) a greener town.

"I’ll be hardworking, responsible and accessible. You will see me around town: on the high street and in local shops and restaurants. Please contact me if you have comments or questions – I will listen to you. I hope you will see the results of my actions in real improvements to the town.

"Berkhamsted needs strong representatives who are passionate about making it the best possible place to live. I’ll make sure Berkhamsted’s voice is heard; whether that’s about the effects of population growth on congestion and pollution, access to healthcare or protecting our local environment and biodiversity.

"If you also love our town and agree we can make it even better – please vote for me on the 3rd of February.”

Peter Scott (Labour Party)

The Labour Party said: “Your local Labour Party candidate Peter Scott has lived in Berkhamsted since 2011. Peter is a retired Chartered Electrical Engineer, who specialised in domestic appliances.

“Prior to moving to Berkhamsted to be closer to his family, Peter served as a Labour County Councillor in Greater Manchester for 2 periods, 1974 and 1986, during which time Peter was the Chairperson of Planning, with responsibility for the local Green Belt.

“Following the abolition of the GMC in 1986, Peter served as a councillor for Stockport Metropolitan Council from 1987 to 2011. At Stockport Metropolitan Council, Peter was the leader of the opposition from 2005 to 2010, after which he stepped down, having decided to move to Berkhamsted, to be closer to his family.

“Peter is standing as your local Labour candidate in both the Berkhamsted West Dacorum Borough Council by-election, on Thursday 3rd February 2022, as well as in the Berkhamsted West Town Council by-election on the same date.

“If elected, Peter Scott will campaign on the following issues:

> The installation of Green heating systems and insulation in new and renovated social housing

> The provision of 35 per cent of new housing permissions being socially affordable rented properties

> Re-wilding farm land and waterways wherever possible.”

Boxmoor

Cameron Brady-Turner (Labour Party)

The Labour Party did not respond to a request for a statement, but Cameron Brady-Turner has previously stood as a candidate in the 2019 General Election and 2021 County Council elections. He works as a caseworker in Parliament.

Simy Dhyani (Liberal Democrats)

Simy Dhyani said: “For me being a councillor is all about the community and standing up for the community. I am a hands on person who will do my best to represent Boxmoor and represent the residents on the Council.

“It is important that the next councillor knows Boxmoor. I own and run the Boxmoor Steakhouse and lived in Boxmoor for almost 10 years.

"My children went to South Hill Primary and I have lived in Beechfield Road, St John’s Road and the Cotterells.

"Over that time I have made many friends in the area, built up a record of community engagement, as well as being a friend of Boxmoor Foodies.

“For a few years now, time permitting, I have helped as one of the several community volunteers with litter picking and traffic surveys. Through my business I was able to help Boxmoor Primary with their raffle.

"When Marcus Rashford ran a campaign to get the Government to provide free school meals during half term October 2020 my business did what the Government didn’t do and provided lunches for low income families. Which I paid for out of my own pocket.”

Brandon Geary (Conservative Party)

On the Hemel Hempstead Conservative Association website, Brandon Geary said: “Brandon says: “I have a huge passion for politics, and it is my life when I am not working. I have dreamt about becoming an MP and making a real change, and I realise I can also serve local people by becoming the Conservative Councillor for Boxmoor.

"Boxmoor is a commuter area and I know just how important investment in transport infrastructure is.

“To reduce car numbers, we need more accessible transport and increased frequency serving the area. I also believe we need to work to reduce problem parking in Boxmoor and keep the open spaces of Boxmoor open to all, whilst keeping an eye on planning and encroachment.”

MP for Hemel Hempstead, Sir Mike Penning added: “It’s good to see a young enthusiastic conservative candidate standing for Boxmoor.

"Brandon is a very personable young man and will serve the residents of Boxmoor well. I wish him the very best for the election on the 3rd February.”

Sherief Hassan (Green Party)

Sherief Hassan said: “I have lived and worked in Hemel Hempstead for about 25 years and have raised both of my children here. I have been actively involved in Boxmoor through Boxmoor Theatre, where I am the Child Protection Officer, and have campaigned for the environmental welfare of the area for more years than I can remember.

"I was recently co-opted as a committee member of the Boxmoor Trust, which has been a great honour and responsibility.

"We have recently been able to improve our signage to fight against the terrible dog mess problem that plagues the Trust land which is enjoyed by many residents in Boxmoor.

“I’m a trustee of the Halsey Field Nature site which was recently recognised by the CPRE as a valuable site worthy of protection. After involvement with the Woodlands for All group led by Hemel Hempstead Quakers, I jointly founded ‘Woodland Towns’ – woodlandtowns.org.uk – to record our vital green spaces and monitor/map all planning applications and consultations to allow residents to understand the impact and threats of mass housebuilding.

"I have always believed that there should be a balance with our elected representatives. The views and needs of residents have to be paramount, and that must include their future welfare and security.

"This needs independence and a willingness to work with different partys to achieve the best results. Boxmoor and the rest of Hemel Hempstead needs someone who will know when to fight and to compromise in order to respect the wishes and needs of the town and its surroundings.

“My colleagues, Councillor Paul de Hoest and Mary Jane Hardinge have worked with the Lib Dem Town councillors in Berkhamsted to bring active change. Simon Grover in St Albans – who has a 60 per cent vote share – is proving his worth in all aspects of Council activity, and Herts Councillor Ben Crystall is on the planning and licensing committees in Herts County Council. Hemel Hempstead needs its first Green Councillor.

“With your vote, I can win and be the Green who will enhance your voice in the decisions that will affect how Boxmoor will develop in the coming years.”

Polling stations are open between 7am and 10pm on February 3.

Dacorum Borough Council has also confirmed the count will be held at The Forum, Hemel Hempstead on Thursday night.

Last year most councils in Hertfordshire quarantined ballot papers for 24 hours, but this will not be required this year with the result announced on the same day as the vote.