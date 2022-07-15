Residents in Hemel Hempstead have complained about a 5G mast that has been installed in their area as they say they were never notified.

And it has now transpired that the 20m mast has been put in the wrong place.

A spokesperson for Dacorum Borough Council said: "On receipt of this application the Council sent out the relevant notifications to residents and displayed a site notice in accordance with the regulations.”

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mast was installed in December 2021.

The 20m mast and electrical cabinets were put up on the grass verge on Polehanger Lane in December.

But the mast is 400mm out of place and planning permission for its new location is being sought by CK Hutchison Networks (UK).

The council has explained that the mast did not need planning permission in December 2021 as a section of the Town and Country Planning Act allows certain types of communications equipment to be erected without it.

Dacorum Borough Council says that it notified residents and put up a notice.

But this is something that the residents refute, saying that the letters were not received.

Jane Senior, a local homeowner said: “I feel annoyed if I’m honest. I feel was it was sneaked in somehow because we weren't notified.”

The council spokesperson said: “As part of this application the council issued further notifications to residents and displayed a site notice as required. The council can confirm that it has received a number of objections from residents.

They added: “Unfortunately, the council is unable to comment further on a live planning application. The council advises residents to report any concerns about the operation of the equipment to the provider.”

At a meeting with council representatives and Cllr Fiona Guest, concerned residents Justin Hamper and John Tolan explained that electrical cabinets were making a humming noise ‘which sounded like a lawn mower mowing grass’.

They also mentioned that the mast was built on a floodplain and they were concerned about how this would affect the mast footings over time.

Alex Robinson, assistant director of Planning at the Dacorum Borough Council could not comment on the noise being emitted but suggested that residents complain to the Environmental Health Department.