A Hemel Hempstead gym manager has been selected to compete at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 which will start July 28.

James Arnott had his debut at the Gold Coast Games in 2018 where he won a silver medal in his T47 100m race, the same race he will be competing in this year.

The 25-year-old, who works as gym operations manager at Our Gym in Maylands, will compete on August 2.

Our Gym manager James Arnott will be competing for Team England in a just a few weeks time

This year’s games are the first international multi-sport games where para-athletes were fully integrated in their nation’s team.

James was born with Erb’s Palsy, which causes restricted movement in his left shoulder, but he hasn’t let this hold him back.

He said: “You might do things differently or maybe slower, but you can get the same results or even better.”

Growing up James had wanted to follow in his brother’s footsteps and become a professional rugby player but after year 9, he was no longer allowed to play.

He threw himself into other sports and it was whilst James was taking part in athletics that he was scouted, and competing in the 100m sprint became his race of choice.

When asked what advice he would give to anyone wanting to compete at international level, James said: “Surround yourself with positive people. Be really happy with the people around you in life – whether that’s when you are training, working or relaxing.”