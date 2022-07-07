Plans to demolish a 16th Century hotel and replace it with houses and apartments have been submitted to Dacorum Borough Council.

The proposal outlines plans to replace the Bobsleigh Hotel in Bovingdon with 28 houses, ranging from two to five bedroom properties, and 39 apartments.

And 36% of those could be ‘affordable housing’ for residents.

The application from Bobsleigh Inn Ltd & Villafont (Bovingdon) Ltd was submitted to the council on June 28.

It outlines proposals for a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached housing across the site, which currently comprises a separate swimming pool building, staff accommodation block, a series of static permanent caravans, a collection of vacant garages and sheds and an area of open space.

According to the application: “The existing vacant buildings are in poor condition, having been closed since 2014 and the static caravans are essentially derelict.

"One resident remains in the static caravan zone, and they, with full agreement, are to be relocated, as indicated on the proposed site plan, in an upgraded static home, like for like, with individual amenity space and parking bay.”

It adds: “Redevelopment of this site would also relieve pressure to release Green Belt land from Bovingdon, to address previously unmet housing needs, bringing a disused and derelict site back into use.

"The proposed development brings back into full use and local benefit of a disused site, including much-needed local housing provision, and improved visual and local amenity

In addition, the carpark could be expanded to 117 spaces and a children’s play area added in, as well as a new footpath, with safe pedestrian crossings, across the whole site frontage to Hempstead Road to provide access to Bovingdon and to public transport.

‘Stable Lodge’, which was used as staff accommodation, may be converted into a detached house, according to the plans.

More information about the application can be found here, where residents can also have their say about the proposals.