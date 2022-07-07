Hemel Shark’s basketball coach leaves club after 20 years

Basketball England has honoured a community coach for his work at a Hemel Hempstead club he set up in the early 2000s.

Ken Corbin, who won the Community Coach of the Year Award at 2019 Dacorum Borough Council sports awards, has been tackling inequalities for 20 years.

Former Sharks have gone on to play at university or pursue coaching opportunities.

Ken established the club in the early 2000s.

Ken Corbin, originally from London, recently relocated to Kent but has left his club in safe hands.

His legacy is cemented in the history of the club after he pushed to get the Northridge Way basketball court fully refurbished.

Ken said: ““I am so pleased that we got that done. It’s going to be there way beyond me.”

Ken's legacy will live on in the form of the new court in Hemel Hempstead.