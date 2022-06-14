Dacorum Borough Council has successfully prosecuted more people who failed to pay Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) of £80

The 24 defendants were ordered to pay fines at East Berkshire Magistrates Court for offences of littering and breaches of our Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs).

In total, they were ordered to pay fines of £5280, costs of £3540.40 and victim surcharge costs of £816.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

24 people were prosecuted by the council.

Enviro-crime officers from District Enforcement, who patrol the borough seven days a week, issue on-the-spot Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) of £80 if they witness people littering, failing to clean up after their dog, dropping cigarette ends or breaching PSPOs.

Cllr Julie Banks, Dacorum Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Community and Regulatory Services, said: “The enforcement of Littering and our PSPOs was introduced to make Dacorum a cleaner and safer place for people to be proud of where they live, work and visit.”

She addd: “The majority of these prosecutions were for littering which causes an unacceptable blight to our landscape. These successful prosecutions are important in showing residents and members of the public that we will follow up on unpaid fines by taking action for non-payment through the courts.”

Once issued, people have a period of 14 days to pay the Fixed Penalty Notice.