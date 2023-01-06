Dacorum Borough Council has introduced the charge, which is currently at £45 per green-lidded bin for the year. Residents will need to sign up to the new paid service if they would like to have their garden waste collected. Those who regularly create more waste than can be fitted in their green-lidded bin, can also request an additional green-lidded bin for a one-off charge of £25, plus the annual subscription charge of £45 per bin.