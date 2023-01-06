2023 garden waste subscription now available to buy from Dacorum Borough Council
Here is what you need to know about the service
Dacorum residents can now sign up to a subscription to have their garden waste collected.
Dacorum Borough Council has introduced the charge, which is currently at £45 per green-lidded bin for the year. Residents will need to sign up to the new paid service if they would like to have their garden waste collected. Those who regularly create more waste than can be fitted in their green-lidded bin, can also request an additional green-lidded bin for a one-off charge of £25, plus the annual subscription charge of £45 per bin.
Garden waste collections will restart from the fortnight beginning on February 27 and continue until late November/early December.
You can check when your bins will be picked up via this link.
Green-lidded bins are for organic garden waste only like grass, hedge cuttings, leaves, twigs/small branches, flowers, prunings and weeds. You can sign up for the service here.