Council secures Government funding to support running costs of Hemel and Berkhamsted swimming pools
Dacorum Borough Council has secured Government funding to support the running costs of two swimming pools in the area.
Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre and Berkhamsted Leisure Centre will receive money from the Government.
Dacorum Borough Council confirmed it has received £122,231 under the Government’s Swimming Pool Support Fund. Also the authority announced £74,765 is going to Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre and £47,466 to Berkhamsted Leisure Centre.
Dacorum Borough Council says the money will be used to cover energy costs at the two sites that are run by Everyone Active on behalf of the authority.
Money has been made available to councils across the country in response to the rising energy costs. It will also address maintenance costs, heating and pool chemical observations.
Councillor Sheron Wilkie said: “We are delighted that our application for funding was successful. In accordance with the funding terms, this will go towards essential utility costs at both leisure facilities in Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead. Swimming pools are vital community spaces, from teaching our children to swim, to providing a safe space for people of all ages to exercise regularly.”
Over 100 local authorities were awarded a share of £20 million allocated by the Government for the scheme.
Sports minister Stuart Andrew added: “Leisure centres and pools are vital for millions of people to stay fit and healthy, and we know that many public swimming pools are experiencing greater pressure due to increased operating costs.
“We have heard their concerns and have stepped in to help them make ends meet with £20 million immediate relief, and a further £40 million to help improve sustainability of public swimming pools over the long term.
"This is part of our support for grassroots sports facilities with more than £400 million in order to achieve our ambitious target of getting 3.5 million more people active by 2030.”
Data provided by the Government showed that nearly 200 leisure centres would see a percentage of the money. The national governing body, Swim England, recently released a report showing that participating can lead to improved communities, skills and education.