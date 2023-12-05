Planning permission granted for next phase of Hemel Hempstead Logistics Park
The next wave of development will see five new units being built within Maylands Business Park, which is already home to a number of businesses, including Hermes and Vitabiotics.
Prologis UK and Dacorum Borough Council have worked closely over recent years to deliver large-scale and complex logistics property developments to the area. Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead has played an important role in supporting logistics and supply chain operations in the South East and once complete, will see the Park grow by over 280,000 sq. ft., with the new units ranging between 19,000 and 75,000 sq. ft..
The granting of planning permission for this next phase of development forms part of a drive to deliver long-term, high-quality infrastructure, in line with the Think Hemel initiative; a vehicle to promote and drive investment for the town.
All of the new units have been designed with customer needs and sustainability in mind and will feature unique brise soleil cladding. In line with Prologis UK’s sustainability commitments, the units will all include a rooftop solar array, target an EPC A+ and BREEAM ‘’Outstanding” rating, as well as being net zero carbon in construction. Once complete, the new units will support the delivery of an additional £7 million of social value to the local area.
Construction is planned to commence in Q1 2024 and is due to be complete in Q1 2025.
Caroline Musker, Head of Planning, Prologis UK, said: “Gaining permission for our expansion to Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead is an example of what a truly effective partnership can look like. Over the years of working with Dacorum Borough Council, we have formed a deep understanding of what each other wants, resulting in the ability to deliver seamless packages of work.
“It is a privilege to be developing in such a great urban location and to be a part of a growing community. We look forward to seeing the units come out of the ground in 2024.”
Councillor Sheron Wilkie, Dacorum Borough Council, said: “Prologis UK continually proves itself to be a valuable and meaningful partner to the Borough, and we were pleased to collaborate in such a meaningful way on this development.
“The success of our partnership approach over the years has resulted in a number of swift planning applications, with the five new units at Prologis Park Hemel Hempstead the most recent. As our community continues to grow, we’re pleased to have Prologis UK grow with us, and in particular are looking forward to seeing how its developments help those in our community find work.”