Council investigates 'hidden' number of women rough sleeping in Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire council officials have taken part in a week-long census designed to shine a light on the number of women who are ‘rough sleeping’ in the county.

With women less likely to be seen bedding down in parks or shop doorways, there can be an assumption that the number of women ‘rough sleeping’ in Hertfordshire is relatively small.

But officials in Hertfordshire believe that the number of women rough sleeping in the county is more “hidden”.

Last week (September 23 to September 29) they were among a number of authorities nationwide taking part in the ‘Women’s Rough Sleeping Census 2024’.

Photo of rough sleeper used for illustrative purposes. (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

Unlike other surveys the census recognises that ‘rough sleeping’ for women can mean staying on the move – walking all night, moving locations, or riding on public transport.

And it recognises that rough sleeping may be interspersed with other forms of dangerous homelessness.

Officials in Hertfordshire hope it will help them to build a more accurate picture of women’s homelessness in the county.

And with that, they say, they can ensure homeless services in the county meet the needs of the homeless population.

As part of the census officials and homelessness outreach workers talked to women accessing day services and special wellbeing events, which offered services that included hairdressing and wellbeing packs to take-away.

Women were then asked a short series of questions set nationally. But there were also questions that were specific to Hertfordshire.

Crucially women were asked in which of the county’s 10 district or borough areas they had slept rough in during the previous three months.

And that’s designed to indicate where homelessness services may be required for women.

The county council's project lead for the census in Hertfordshire Annette Miles says evidence from previous surveys nationally suggests that the prevalence of women’s homelessness may have been under-estimated.

And that means, she says, that services can be designed around men rather than women.

“Women’s homelessness can be much more hidden,” she said.

“You won’t see a women bedding down in the same way as a man because of the risk of violence or harm.

“Some sleep in cars or in other people’s flats. They can be walking around all night and sleeping through the day – sitting in an all night cafe or A&E, or riding on a bus, trying to stay awake.”

In addition, in a rural area like Hertfordshire it is thought ‘rough sleeping’ can be different to that found in urban areas.

And officials say the census will provide a better picture of the extent of rough sleeping for women in Hertfordshire and what that looks like.

The results of the census are expected to be published later this year.