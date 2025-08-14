Council announces partnership linked to Hemel Hempstead regeneration projects

Dacorum Borough Council has announced a partnership with a development company with a view to launching future housing projects.

This week the authority confirmed it had partnered with The Hill Group in what has been described as a long-term investment deal.

It is hoped that the formation will lead to the construction of affordable homes and the completion of regeneration projects within the borough.

Dacorum Borough Council hopes the partnership will help the authority meet targets to increase the number of homes that are classed as affordable within the area.

Leader of the Council, Cllr Sally Symington with Tom Hill, Managing Director of The Hill Group.

The council has revealed that the housing company will work on a number of sites throughout Dacorum, but will have a focus on regenerating Hemel Hempstead town centre. The council wants to turn the area into a ‘thriving culture and leisure hub’. It is hoped that this can be achieved through the creation of new homes and commercial and leisure sites, to re-establish the town centre as a lively and exciting destination for residents, businesses and visitors alike, the council says.

Dacorum Borough describes Hill as having a strong track record in delivering high-quality sustainable homes, including well-connected communities through residential and mixed-use developments.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The company’s experience in placemaking, estate regeneration and delivering large-scale developments in collaboration with local authorities makes it ideally placed to support and implement the Council’s objectives.”

The council has revealed that the groups are working on their first business plan.

Dacorum Borough Council leader, Councillor Sally Symington, said: “The new Dacorum Investment Partnership is a groundbreaking initiative for us as a Council. It’s an exciting opportunity to work in partnership to develop affordable housing and bring vital regeneration to the borough. Through the collaboration, we aim to identify key potential sites for future development to deliver new homes, commercial spaces, and essential infrastructure. It provides an approach to involve the private sector at an early stage to leverage their expertise from the outset.”

Andy Hill, chief executive of the Hill Group, added: “This partnership marks an exciting chapter for Dacorum, and we are proud to bring our expertise to support the borough’s housing and regeneration ambitions.”