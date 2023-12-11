Council announces new Hemel building as finalist for 2024 Civic Trust Awards

It is a regional finalist for the prestigious awards

A newly built Hemel Hempstead building is up for a prestigious architecture award.

Dacorum Borough Council has announced Hemel Hempstead Crematorium as a regional finalist for the 2024 Civic Trust Awards.

Each year a ceremony is held to celebrate great buildings and designs that are eco-friendly and easy for everyone to use.

Hemel Hempstead Crematorium. Photo credit: Simon Jacobs

Councillor Aga Dychton said: “We are immensely proud to be recognised as a Regional Finalist in the Civic Trust Awards. This nomination is a testament to the Joint Committee’s commitment to creating a serene, accessible, and inclusive space for families to commemorate their loved ones while blending seamlessly with the surrounding landscape."

Opening in September this year, the crematorium is a 770m² facility that includes a pavilion for memorials and a chapel. Hemel Hempstead Crematorium is owned and managed by West Herts Crematorium Joint Committee, which comprises of Watford Borough Council, Dacorum Borough Council, Hertsmere Borough Council, St Albans City & District Council, and Three Rivers District Council.

The authorities have described the new site as a an area including extensive landscaping, with memorial gardens, woodland areas, and mown grass paths, that have also been integrated seamlessly into the design, emphasising the importance of a serene and well-organised space for visitors and staff alike.

