Council announces new Hemel building as finalist for 2024 Civic Trust Awards

It is a regional finalist for the prestigious awards
By James Lowson
Published 11th Dec 2023, 14:08 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 14:08 GMT
A newly built Hemel Hempstead building is up for a prestigious architecture award.

Dacorum Borough Council has announced Hemel Hempstead Crematorium as a regional finalist for the 2024 Civic Trust Awards.

Each year a ceremony is held to celebrate great buildings and designs that are eco-friendly and easy for everyone to use.

Hemel Hempstead Crematorium. Photo credit: Simon JacobsHemel Hempstead Crematorium. Photo credit: Simon Jacobs
Hemel Hempstead Crematorium. Photo credit: Simon Jacobs

Councillor Aga Dychton said: “We are immensely proud to be recognised as a Regional Finalist in the Civic Trust Awards. This nomination is a testament to the Joint Committee’s commitment to creating a serene, accessible, and inclusive space for families to commemorate their loved ones while blending seamlessly with the surrounding landscape."

More information on the awards can be found online here.

Opening in September this year, the crematorium is a 770m² facility that includes a pavilion for memorials and a chapel. Hemel Hempstead Crematorium is owned and managed by West Herts Crematorium Joint Committee, which comprises of Watford Borough Council, Dacorum Borough Council, Hertsmere Borough Council, St Albans City & District Council, and Three Rivers District Council.

The authorities have described the new site as a an area including extensive landscaping, with memorial gardens, woodland areas, and mown grass paths, that have also been integrated seamlessly into the design, emphasising the importance of a serene and well-organised space for visitors and staff alike.

It is designed to be a serene and inclusive space for mourners, and is situated within the picturesque green belt south of Hemel Hempstead. Architects created a design that maximises natural light and scenic views.

