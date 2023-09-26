Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new Hemel Hempstead Crematorium has been officially opened.

The crematorium has been developed by the West Herts Crematorium Joint Committee, made up of representatives from Dacorum, Hertsmere, Three Rivers, St Albans and Watford councils.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The facility is a sister-site to the award-winning West Herts Crematorium in Garston, which is also overseen by the Joint Committee, and has been built to provide additional capacity for the west Hertfordshire region.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, Deputy Mayor of Watford and West Herts Crematorium Joint Committee Member, Cllr Aga Dychton Chairman of the West Herts Crematorium Joint Committee, Chairman of the West Herts Crematorium Joint Committee, David Major, Chief Executive of Watford Council and Clerk of the West Herts Crematorium Joint Committee, Donna Nolan and Elected Mayor of Watford, Peter Taylor

The chapel, which overlooks a tranquil reflection pond, can seat up to 140 people and sits within extensive grounds next to Dacorum Borough Council’s Poppy Fields cemetery.

The new site will allow for enhanced quality of service by offering longer service times, ensuring residents can say goodbye to their loved ones in a more personalised way. It will also provide a complementary service to the Garston site, increasing the choice available to residents and reducing waiting times in peak periods.

The Joint Committee representatives marked the official opening on Monday, September 18, when they were able to view the finished facility and tour the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deputy Mayor of Watford and West Herts Crematorium Joint Committee Member, Cllr Aga Dychton, said: "The new Hemel Hempstead Crematorium stands as a testament to our collective vision and unwavering commitment to provide a special and respectful place where people can say goodbye to their loved-ones. We are immensely proud of this new facility which will serve the local area for generations to come, and is a reflection of our compassion and unity."

Hemel Hempstead Crematorium will operate on the same basis as its Garston counterpart, providing the same high quality service, with funerals running Monday to Saturday.

More information is available here

> West Herts Crematorium opened in Garston, Watford in 1959 and is one of the busiest crematoriums in the UK, performing over 3,000 cremations annually for residents in Watford Borough Council, Dacorum Borough Council, Hertsmere Borough Council, St Albans City and District Council and Three Rivers District Council.

Hemel Hempstead Crematorium (off Bedmond Road) opening times:

> Monday to Thursday, 9am – 5pm

> Friday, 9am – 4:30pm

> Saturday, 9am – 3pm

> Sunday & Bank Holidays, closed