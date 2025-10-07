Conservative councillor in Hertfordshire defects to Reform UK after losing faith in Tory party

Hertfordshire County Cllr Caroline Clapper has vowed to continue representing the residents of Watling, following her defection from the Conservatives to Reform UK – despite calls for her to resign.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Clapper was re-elected as county councillor just five months ago, in May, when she stood as a Conservative candidate.

But today, she announced she had left the Conservative Party and had joined Reform. In making the move, she stressed that her “deep-rooted Conservative values” remained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after pointing to a world that had changed and a country that had become broken, she said it was Reform that had the energy and courage to “challenge the status quo, hold power to account and put people before party politics”.

Cllr Caroline Clapper. Image supplied by Hertfordshire County Council

And she added: “I firmly believe only Reform can deliver the change Britain needs and I am convinced it will be ready to effectively govern when the time comes.”

Following her announcement, Cllr Clapper faced immediate calls from some Conservative county councillors to resign – to stand in a by-election as a Reform candidate.

But Cllr Clapper – who is also a member of Hertsmere Borough Council – has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that she intends to continue as a councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would say the values that I stand for – and have always stood for – have never changed,” she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“The hard work and positive outcomes have not changed. I am not going to stop working for the people of Hertfordshire.

“So I will continue to do that job and work as hard as I have always done.

“We have not seen any precedent for holding by-elections when defections occur. And they are a costly exercise for the taxpayer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors are elected as individuals, so there is no compulsion for a by-election following a councillor’s change of political allegiance.

Nevertheless, leader of the Conservative group on the county council, Cllr Richard Roberts, says he intends to personally ask Cllr Clapper to step down.

When Cllr Clapper stood in the latest county council elections, in May, she polled 67% of the votes in Watling division, while Reform received 16%.

And pointing to her “thumping Conservative majority”, Cllr Roberts suggests residents should now have the right to determine whether Cllr Clapper continues to represent them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She has done her electorate a huge disservice with this defection,” said Cllr Roberts.

“She no longer has a mandate to represent people who voted for her. They did not vote Reform, they voted Conservative, and they did in droves.

“I think she should do the honourable thing. She should be resigning and there should be a by-election – to allow residents to decide whether they want her to represent them.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Roberts also suggests that it was “inappropriate” for the announcement to be made on October 7 – falling two years after the attack in Israel and just days after the attack on a Manchester synagogue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today is not an appropriate day for Reform to be announcing these defections,” he said.

“For the Jewish community and others in Hertsmere, this is hugely disappointing.”

In response, Cllr Clapper has stressed that the timing of the announcement was not her decision.

“It was not my decision for the announcement to come out today,” she said. “It was a decision made by Reform HQ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My thoughts on this day are very much with the victims of the atrocities of October 7.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Cllr Clapper stressed that the decision to join Reform had been something she had been considering for some time.

She has already been through a vetting process that she says “takes time”, but can’t remember exactly when discussions began.

“It wasn’t an overnight decision; it’s something I have been thinking about for quite some time,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have just been feeling like our country has changed and that the Conservative party locally and nationally doesn’t have the energy or drive to stand up to make change.

“I got into politics because I wanted to make substantive change – to make the area and later the country better.

“I no longer believe that can happen with the Conservative Party. I don’t believe they have a vision for the future.”

Cllr Clapper says she has always had deep-rooted values around family, law and order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And she says that in joining Reform, she wants to “stand up and be part of something that makes a difference”.

She says she feels Reform is trying to improve things in this country, standing up for British people and traditional values.

Welcoming Cllr Clapper to Reform's benches on the county council, Reform group leader Cllr Doug Bainbridge said: “We are very happy to have Caroline.

"She has a very normal and grown-up point of view about things. Therefore, we are very privileged and happy to have her on board."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Bainbridge also points to Cllr Clapper's many years of experience on the county council, which he says will benefit the party.

And he acknowledges the “bold move” in crossing the floor, which he says can leave individuals open to nasty and vindictive comments.

As a result of Cllr Clapper's decision, the number of Reform members on the county council has increased to 15, and Conservatives has decreased to 21.

'Political proportionality' – which determines the number of seats allocated to each political party on the council's cabinet panels and committees – will be reviewed by the county council, following the change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a report of the monitoring officer is now expected to be presented to councillors at a meeting of the full council, in October

But she admits that making the political move has been a “difficult decision”.

She says she has already received “extremely positive” messages from people who voted for her and have worked closely with her. And she hopes that she can continue to work collaboratively.

But she also acknowledges that there are some Conservatives who now won’t speak to her.

“Sometimes I think friendship should come before politics,” she said. “It was a big decision, and some people are upset by it.”