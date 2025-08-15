Residents have banded together to campaign against a community barn being turned into a housing development.

Campaigners are objecting to plans revealed by Hertfordshire County Council that would see the closed down Heath Barn in Hemel Hempstead turned into a housing development.

Residents want the building to be reused as it is a Grade II listed property which was previously used as a music school.

Last year, Hertfordshire County Council which owns the property, submitted plans to convert the barn into five homes. Under the council’s proposals the property would be converted into one two-bedroom house, two three-bedroom properties, and two four-bed homes of different sizes.

A rally took place in Hertfordshire last week

Since the plans were formally submitted 172 residents have objected to the plans. This includes campaigners who met on Saturday at Blackbirds Moor for a rally promoting their alternate plans for the buildings which have existed in Hertfordshire since the 16th and 17th centuries.

An architectural company that submitted the planning application on behalf of the council highlighted a need for more housing in the area as a reason why the proposals should go ahead. The company said that building dwellings in the area would bring the site back into use, noting that the site was last used to conduct music lessons over six years ago. Vincent and Gorbing, the business behind the application, also said that a council planning officer would support the proposals in principle when the plans were first discussed.

However, Our Heath Barn team still believes people in Dacorum would be better served if the area was renovated into becoming a community hub. Members would like to see the barn used as a community centre which could also include a cafe.

It has been noted by objectors that the barn is located near to a multi-use games area that has been opened to the public and could be complemented by the barn if it was also reopened for community activities.

Campaigners want the barns to be used as a community hub

Campaigners have noted that residents have fond memories of the barn, which was used for school music classes between 1950-2019, and that it was also used to host weddings and christenings.

“We believe Heath Barn holds far greater value for the wider community than as private dwellings,” said campaign spokesperson Lisa Timms. “Our vision is to create a friendly, inclusive space where people of all ages can gather, create, connect and feel a sense of belonging — we see it as a long-term investment in local wellbeing, heritage and culture.”

According to people involved in the project, work has been undertaken by a heritage consultant and a structural survey was carried out so that as much of the original fabric of the building can be maintained as part of the conversion, and enable features that have been hidden by later works to be exposed.

A heritage inspection authorised as part of the housing plan states that the project would ‘secure new long-term functions for these buildings’, the planning statement says.

Planners also say the project would result in the loss of a small number of trees. Flood and drainage plans have also been written up in connection with the project and it is believed that the homes would be accessible due to existing nearby bus stops and train services.