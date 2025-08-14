Camp Wilayah in Dacorum cancelled over 'safety concerns' after Reform UK objections

A planned camp run by Ahlulbayt Islamic Mission (AIM) at Phasels Wood Activity Centre near Kings Langley has been cancelled due to safety concerns, a spokesperson for the Scouts has said.

The camp for children aged 9 to 14, which was set to be held between August 22 and 25 at the Scout-run site, had been criticised by representatives of Reform UK branches in Hertfordshire, who argued that AIM has “clear and troubling ties to the Iranian Revolutionary Regime”.

Videos shared on AIM’s social media accounts include praise for Ayatollah Khamenei – Iran’s Supreme Leader – and criticism of media outlets including the BBC, Sky News and CNN, which they appear to refer to as “Zionist propaganda stations”.

According to The Times, in one post AIM called Qasem Soleimani – an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps commander killed in a US drone strike – a “great hero”.

Keith Steers was one of the politicians calling for the cancellation

Concerns about the camp were also raised by Conservative county councillor Caroline Clapper, as well as UK Lawyers for Israel and Lord Walney, the government’s former extremism adviser.

A spokesperson for the Scouts confirmed yesterday that the camp has been cancelled.

They said: “The safety of young people, volunteers and the public is Hertfordshire Scouts’ highest priority.

“Following increased public attention surrounding a booking by AIM, we have become concerned about our ability to fully secure the perimeter of our large site against potential third-party disruption. This could compromise the safe and smooth operation of the site during the scheduled weekend.

“After conducting a thorough risk assessment, we have concluded that the situation poses a safety risk to all individuals intending to use the facility during that time.

“As a result, we have reviewed the AIM booking with Phasels Wood Activity Centre and can confirm that it has been cancelled.”

It is understood that the Scouts’ concerns about “potential third-party disruption” were part of a proactive risk assessment rather than a response to any specific plans.

Responding to the cancellation, an AIM spokesperson said “children are being punished simply for their faith” and accused “foreign political lobby groups, media outlets and far right thugs” of making “unfounded allegations that heighten the risk and encourage harm to children in the UK”.

They continued: “For over a decade, Camp Wilayah has been a cherished space where our children could enjoy the outdoors, grow in their values, and form lifelong friendships.

“Many of those who attended Camp Wilayah are now doctors, plumbers, teachers, engineers and public servants, proud citizens who give back to Britain every single day. No evidence of wrongdoing has ever been found at Camp Wilayah. To attack such a wholesome and positive tradition is shameful.”

They accused Reform UK of “Islamophobia” and of threatening to “mobilise protests” and “disrupt” the camp – a claim that has been denied by a Reform UK spokesperson.

Keith Steers, chair of Reform UK’s South West Hertfordshire branch, had organised the party’s letter calling for the Scouts to stop Camp Wilayah from going ahead.

He said he is “very pleased” that the camp has been cancelled, and continued: “We at Reform UK Hertfordshire will always stand up and hold to account organisations that go against the values and morals of the UK.

“We will work tirelessly to prevent children from having their childhoods taken away by teachings and ideologies that do not align with that which the majority of citizens in this country see as appropriate.”