Berkhamsted driving range gets alcohol sales approval despite noise concerns

A golf driving range in Berkhamsted will be allowed to sell alcohol after the owner took steps to allay concerns that it would disturb a nearby hospice.

Berkhamsted Golf Range, in Spring Garden Lane, had initially asked Dacorum Borough Council for a licence that would have allowed it to stay open until after 1am on up to 24 occasions per year, with music playing and alcohol being sold.

But after concerns were raised by the nearby Hospice of St Francis and by Hertfordshire police, the owner opted to cancel the plans for late openings on special occasions and apply for permission to sell alcohol until 10pm instead.

The revised proposals were approved by Dacorum Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee on Thursday (6 February).

Plans have been approved

Mr Smith, who owns the driving range, also removed plans to play live and recorded music from the final licence application.

Mr Smith said the driving range is a family business, and continued: “I’m an ex-professional golfer, I’m an avid golfer, and after 15 years in a slightly more corporate world I really wanted to bring something back to Berkhamsted and the surrounding towns.

“My intentions are to run and operate a golf range first and foremost.

“By having the ability to serve alcohol we can offer a lot more back to the local community.

“We have always been good neighbours of the hospice and our intention is for that to remain indefinitely … it has always been a harmonious relationship.”

He said the driving range – which is currently closed – has been “missed” by residents across the county.

The hospice, as well as Berkhamsted Citizens Association, had initially objected to the licensing proposals.

The hospice’s estates manager had said: “While we have no objections to the golf range being reopened with a licenced bar, we do object to granting of a late licence to consume alcohol to 2am.

“We feel this would lead to increased noise and light pollution affecting the hospice.”

They worried it would lead to “distress to end of life patients, relatives and staff”.

But, after the revised proposal was submitted, a hospice representative told the council’s licensing sub-committee that they “didn’t really have much of an issue” with the revised 10.30pm closing times.

“It was just the late night [2am] and the noise pollution that rang alarm bells with us,” they said.

A representative of Mr Smith said noise levels will be “carefully monitored” and a noise management plan would be put in place.

Hertfordshire police had also raised concerns about the initial proposals for the driving range, and said they would “object to anything past 1am in keeping with all other licensed premises in Dacorum”.

The driving range had hoped the late hours could be used for occasions such as New Year’s Eve, and for private hire events including birthday parties and wedding receptions.

It will be able to apply for temporary event notices should it want to stay open later than usual on occasion. Currently the website for the driving range has been disabled and a reopening date for the site has not been confirmed.