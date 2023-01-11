Do you recognise these people? They could have information that could have the police's investigation.

Hertfordshire Police have released dash cam images of potential witnesses who might be able to help the investigation into a fatal crash in Watford.

At around 5.50pm on December 2, 71-year-old Robert ‘Bob’ Clewley, from Hemel Hempstead, died after being struck by a black Toyota Yaris on the A405 North Orbital Road at the junction of Bucknalls Lane. The driver of the Yaris, a woman in her 20s, was not injured.

Advertisement

Bob’s family paid tribute to him following the crash, saying: “Our much-loved dad, Bob, leaves behind a brother, five children, nine grandchildren and a newborn great granddaughter.

“He was a true gentleman and would always help anybody, nothing was too much trouble.”

Detective Constable Dale Morris, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries have uncovered dash cam footage of two people who were in the area at the time and we are hopeful that they may be able to assist the investigation.”

He explained: “I would like to make clear that they are not suspects in any way but were simply pedestrians walking by.

Advertisement

“I appreciate the images are of a low quality however we owe it to Bob’s family to explore every line of inquiry. Do you recognise the people pictured? Are you one of the people in the photos? “