News you can trust since 1858
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
34 minutes ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
45 minutes ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
1 hour ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel
1 hour ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71

Pictures: Emergency services rush to Berkhamsted after house is hit by lightning

A loud crack could be heard from surrounding homes

By James Lowson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST

Emergency services rushed to a home in Berkhamsted that was hit by lightning yesterday afternoon (12 April).

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was contacted by concerned residents at 3:54pm after a large cracking sound was heard in a Herefordshire neighbourhood.

A home in Dorriens Croft was damaged by a lightning strike, some of the tiles in its roof were destroyed in the blast, leaving a hole at the top of the building.

The scene after yesterday's lightning strikeThe scene after yesterday's lightning strike
The scene after yesterday's lightning strike
Most Popular

One fire engine from Berkhamsted fire station was sent to the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service told The Hemel Hempstead Gazette: “Firefighters checked the roof and loft space for any signs of fire, before securing the hole to prevent any further damage from the weather. Crews remained at the scene to provide care until an ambulance arrived to check on the resident.”

Read More
One person freed after becoming trapped following serious collision in Hemel Hem...

One concerned resident who lives nearby told this newspaper: “The crack was so loud a lot of people would be worried.”

Damage caused by the strikeDamage caused by the strike
Damage caused by the strike

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office yesterday due to the risk of high winds throughout the UK.

Experts warned of 50 to 60 miles per hour winds which could disrupt traffic and travel in the south of England and Wales. The Met Office also warned of potential persistent rainfall yesterday.

Today’s weather is expected to be much calmer in Berkhamsted with rainfall expected this afternoon, but much calmer gusts peaking at 12 miles per hour at 3pm. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 12 degrees, according to the Met Office.

Related topics:BerkhamstedEmergency servicesMet Office