Pictures: Emergency services rush to Berkhamsted after house is hit by lightning

Emergency services rushed to a home in Berkhamsted that was hit by lightning yesterday afternoon (12 April).

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was contacted by concerned residents at 3:54pm after a large cracking sound was heard in a Herefordshire neighbourhood.

A home in Dorriens Croft was damaged by a lightning strike, some of the tiles in its roof were destroyed in the blast, leaving a hole at the top of the building.

The scene after yesterday's lightning strike

One fire engine from Berkhamsted fire station was sent to the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service told The Hemel Hempstead Gazette: “Firefighters checked the roof and loft space for any signs of fire, before securing the hole to prevent any further damage from the weather. Crews remained at the scene to provide care until an ambulance arrived to check on the resident.”

One concerned resident who lives nearby told this newspaper: “The crack was so loud a lot of people would be worried.”

Damage caused by the strike

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office yesterday due to the risk of high winds throughout the UK.

Experts warned of 50 to 60 miles per hour winds which could disrupt traffic and travel in the south of England and Wales. The Met Office also warned of potential persistent rainfall yesterday.