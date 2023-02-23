One person freed after becoming trapped following serious collision in Hemel Hempstead

One person was freed after becoming trapped following a four-vehicle collision on the A41 near Bourne End in Hemel Hempstead yesterday.

Fire crews attended the incident around 5pm on Wednesday afternoon and carried out a medical assessment prior to the arrival of the Ambulance Service and helping to release the injured person.

> If you witness a collision you must report it to the police, notably if you suspect someone may have committed a driving offence.