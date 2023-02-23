News you can trust since 1858
One person freed after becoming trapped following serious collision in Hemel Hempstead

Emergency services were quickly on the scene to help those injured

By Olga Norford
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 12:18pm

One person was freed after becoming trapped following a four-vehicle collision on the A41 near Bourne End in Hemel Hempstead yesterday.

Fire crews attended the incident around 5pm on Wednesday afternoon and carried out a medical assessment prior to the arrival of the Ambulance Service and helping to release the injured person.

> If you witness a collision you must report it to the police, notably if you suspect someone may have committed a driving offence.

Fire crews helped release a person who was trapped following a collision on the A41