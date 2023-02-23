One person freed after becoming trapped following serious collision in Hemel Hempstead
Emergency services were quickly on the scene to help those injured
By Olga Norford
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Feb 2023, 12:18pm
One person was freed after becoming trapped following a four-vehicle collision on the A41 near Bourne End in Hemel Hempstead yesterday.
Fire crews attended the incident around 5pm on Wednesday afternoon and carried out a medical assessment prior to the arrival of the Ambulance Service and helping to release the injured person.
