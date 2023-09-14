Watch more videos on Shots!

A woman died after being involved in a crash on a roundabout in Abbots Langley.

A woman in her 90s died as a result of injuries suffered during a collision at the roundabout junction with Tibbs Hill Road.

She was the passenger in a Suzuki Vitara which approached the roundabout from College Road and hit a wall when exiting the system.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the woman died at Watford General Hospital on 6 September. She was rushed to the facility on the day of the crash.

The police force has relaunched its appeal for information after the woman’s death, it wants witnesses, information and dash cam footage from the scene.

The driver in the collision also sustained injuries, that have not been classified as serious.

Sergeant Timothy Davies, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and as this is now a fatal collision, we are re-appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

“If you were travelling in the area at the time and had a dash-cam fitted, please check it as you may have some crucial information to assist our enquiries.”

Information can be reported online here, via Hertfordshire Constabulary’s web chat, or on the non-emergency number 101, quoting Op Swinden.

Always dial 999 in an emergency, the police force adds.