A teenager with links to Bedfordshire has been missing for nearly a month.

Police are continuing to appeal for the public’s help to trace 13-year-old Michael who is from Hatfield in Hertfordshire.

Michael was last seen at around 5.15pm on Saturday August 19 at his home address. He has links to Bedfordshire, Cambridge, Essex, Kent, and London but officers believe he could be anywhere in the country.

He is described as 5ft 5ins tall and of average build, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt which had a black ‘U’ on the front with grey joggers and a grey jacket. He was also wearing black and yellow Air Max trainers.

Anyone who has seen Michael since he was reported missing or has information about

where he has been should call police on 101.