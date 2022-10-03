Hertfordshire Constabulary has teamed up with Warner Bros to give youngsters the chance to win a family ticket to The Making of Harry Potter in Leavesden.

The force is inviting young people between the ages of five and 16 to take part in the online quiz, which aims to help them enjoy Halloween and Bonfire Night safely.

The quiz is part of a campaign run during October and November, in partnership with local councils and the Fire and Rescue Service, to deter anti-social behaviour and make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time.

Here is the advice from Hertfordshire Police for anyone (child or parent) heading out on Halloween and Bonfire Night:

Never go trick or treating alone and always take an adult with you.

Don’t knock on the doors of strangers

Only visit houses where there are signs that trick-or-treaters are welcome, such as Halloween decorations and pumpkins outside.

Keep your Halloween ‘tricks’ safe - damage to property or hurting someone is a crime. Threatening and abusive behaviour can amount to an offence too.

Remember road safety rules, particularly after dark.

Wear something bright so that drivers can see you.

If you are planning on hosting a firework party make sure you tell all your neighbours, especially those with pets which may be affected by the noise.