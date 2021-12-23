West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust reaches new heights in maternity recruitment

A maternity team in west Hertfordshire is making great progress against a national backdrop of staff shortages by recruiting 17 midwives and providing career opportunities for its existing team.

The new starters joined West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust at the same time as it celebrates five midwives achieving their professional midwifery advocate (PMA) status.

All 17 midwives joined the trust between October and November 2021.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trust's new midwives Shona and Charlotte

Dr Benedicta Agbagwara-Osuji, deputy director of midwifery and gynaecology, said: “We are delighted to have attracted 17 midwives at a time when there is strong competition for their talents.

"Word is spreading about the emphasis we place on professional development and of the exciting plans for new maternity facilities.”

The trust says it will be working hard to nurture its incoming staff, who have joined the maternity team at a busy time.

One of the ways in which the service is doing this is through the introduction of professional midwifery advocates (PMAs).

PMAs are vital to ensuring that new midwives, along with all of their colleagues, are supported and given opportunities to learn.

The PMAs – who are themselves experienced registered midwives – offer emotional, educational and developmental support to each and every midwife.

It is a role with a dual focus on the care of those using AND providing maternity services.

Becoming a PMA requires additional requires additional study and exams.