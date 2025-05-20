"We're putting our anger and grief into something positive" Markyate sisters call for law change after brother killed in Dunstable crash

Bobby, left, and his sisters. Picture: Leanne Westlake

The family of a moped rider who died in a crash in Dunstable are campaigning for driving licences to be revoked from anyone arrested in connection with a serious motoring offence.

Bobby Smith, 29, was riding his moped to work on the morning of March 3 when he was involved in a crash with a car on the A5183 Watling Street, on the outskirts of Dunstable.

The beloved brother died at the scene. A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and has since been released on bail pending further investigations.

Now, his sisters are campaigning for a change in the law to make sure people under investigation in connection with serious motoring offences are not allowed to drive. They have been told it could be two years before any case comes to court.

One of Bobby’s older sisters, Leanne Westgate, explained how they have channelled their grief into something positive.

Leanne said: “Bobby's our first loss in our family, and it was the worst loss that we could have ever pictured, to be honest, but it's meaningful. Now we're putting so much grief, so much anger, into something so positive that could change in Bobby's honour."

When asked about her brother, Leanne said: “Bobby was amazing. Bobby really was everything you would ever want in a brother, a best friend, a confidant, and an advocate. He was the glue that held us all together. He really was. He was the funniest person you ever met in your life. He was very protective of our sisters, even when some of us were older than he.”

The fifth of nine children, Bobby was a huge part of the family, many of whom still live together in the village.

The 33-year-old described the morning of his death. She said: “Bobby wasn't supposed to be at work that week, he was on leave, but one of his co-workers had come off holiday, and rang up Sunday night to ask if he would go in.

“He left the house by 5.27am that morning, and by 5.38am, that's when the call went into the ambulance services, and he was gone. He died on impact.”

For the tight-knit family, his death has been devastating. Leanne said: “The shock was unbearable. The police came to our gate at 7.30am that morning, said that Bobby Smith had sadly died, and we couldn't believe it.

“It was our understanding that he had the week off, so we started running towards where Bobby lived. And his bed was empty.”

Nearly 1,800 people have signed the family’s petition to have the licences of those arrested on suspicion of dangerous or careless driving revoked. Leanne said: “We started this petition for the automatic suspension of driving licenses, because we feel that driving is a privilege and not a right.

“That two-second decision took a loved one away from a family that should be accounted for."

The family has asked the community to sign their petition and help keep Bobby’s memory alive.