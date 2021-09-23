Weekend of fundraising in Berkhamsted raises thousands for The Hospice of St Francis

The Hospice of St Francis is celebrating a successful weekend of fundraising in Berkhamsted.

First on the agenda at Dudswell Field on Saturday, September 11, was the finale in the summer car boot sale series, followed by a fantastic Classic and Special Interest Car Show - both a roaring success.

The Car Boot Sales series has raised a fantastic £7,000.

The Classic and Special Interest Car show

The Hospice of St Francis helps thousands of local people and their families, in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, to live their lives well through improving symptoms, achieving personal goals and helping them to feel safe.

Shannen, community fundraiser at the hospice, said: "The car boot sales have been a huge success this year, even better than we had anticipated.

"Each month we have had over 50 cars securing a pitch, with many saying they had done fantastically well too.

"It has been great to have a COVID-secure event running throughout the summer and they have had a fantastic community feel to them, with many asking about next year already!

The finale in the summer Car Boot Sale series

"It is a fantastic incentive to clear out in time for autumn and make yourself some money in the process. Thank you to everyone that came!”

Following on from Saturday’s success and warm sunshine, on the Sunday, it was time to take a ‘road-trip’ back in history as the Classic and Special Interest Car show took centre stage.

A range of refreshments and family activities were available on the day, as well as ice creams, a bar and an inflatable obstacle course from Apex in Hemel Hempstead - the ultimate family day out.

Hannah, from the Hospice’s fundraising team and event organiser said: "Our first ever Classic Car Show was an utter hit!

The Classic Car Show was the charity's first one, and was a big success!

"From vintage fire engines to Buzz Lightyear camper vans, our 600 guests were totally wowed with a vast variety of 100 classic and special interest cars.

"It was great to see so many people turn out to support the event and it’s raised over £6,000 for our hospice care.

"A big thank you to our wonderful volunteers for helping make the event happen and to Apex Inflatables, Elsie’s Ices and Scandilicious for joining us on the day.

"Additional thanks to Tring Brewery, Bookers and Greencore for donating refreshments!”