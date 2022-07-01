Volunteers are needed to hep youngsters at a Berkhamsted school prepare for their future careers.

Berkhamsted and District Chamber of Commerce (BDCC) is calling on people to volunteer to help with a school employability programme.

They are being asked to give CV and career advice at Ashlyns School.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BDCC is asking for residents to help.

The programme, run by Connect Dacorum has been running employability days since 2014 and has helped around 2,735 pupils.

The half-day session will have people from businesses and charities to give advice a small group of students.

The groups will have an interactive morning of CV writing, application forms and interview techniques.

The students are in their mid-teens and are at the start of their journey into thinking about their careers.

The BDCC has created a useful resource pack to help those wanting to volunteer.

People who can spare half a day are asked to email Cindy Withy here.