New figures have revealed the most expensive and cheapest areas of Dacorum to buy a house in the last year – as well as the up and coming areas that have seen sales boom.

Data from the Office for National Statistics reveals that the highest median house price in 2021, was £1,250,000 and the lowest was £318,000.

The median – the middle number in a series – is used to ensure the figures are not skewed by extreme highs or lows.

Here’s how Dacorum’s wards stack up.

1. Ashridge Ashridge was the most expensive to buy a house in Dacorum last year, with a median house price of £1.25 million. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Aldbury and Wigginton Aldbury and Wigginton was the second most expensive area, with a median house price of £660,000 Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Berkhamsted East The third most expensive area was Berkhamsted East, with a median house price of £645,000. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Highfield At the other end of the scale was Highfield - the cheapest area with a median house price of £318,000. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales