Two Hertfordshire county councillors have been recognised in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours list.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Stephen Giles-Medhurst, who is also the leader of Three Rivers District Council, is to be an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Conservative Cllr Seamus Quilty, who is also a member of Hertsmere Borough Council, has been named as a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM).

Cllr Giles-Medhurst was first elected to Hertfordshire County Council, where he is executive member for highways in 2001, a year after being elected to Three Rivers.

But even before then he had served 20 years as a councillor, between 1978 and 1998, in the London borough of Harrow.

Cllr Giles-Medhurst was originally drawn-in to politics by launching a petition to combat speeding motorists in Harrow, at the age of just 17.

He was elected to Harrow at the youngest possible age, with the deadline for nominations falling on his 21st birthday, which was then the minimum age to stand for election.

Now 47 years later, he says he is “extremely honoured” to have been recognised for his services to local Government in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Seamus Quilty, who serves on Hertsmere Borough Council, has been awarded a BEM in the King's Birthday Honours list

“I am absolutely delighted and feel extremely honoured,” he said.

“This is a great moment not just for me, but it is a recognition and tribute for everyone in local Government and the hard work we all do - which sometimes goes unnoticed.

“The work of local councils is vital and makes a real difference to a lot of lives, and it is a heart-warming moment to see that through this honour those efforts are recognised by the King.”

Cllr Giles-Medhurst has already been congratulated by more than 100 well-wishers, including the Lord Lieutenant and Lib Dem leader Ed Davey.

The “ardent Royalist” says he is looking forward to a trip to the Palace to pick up the award.

As a councillor, Cllr Giles Medhurst says he’s proud of those achievements that have made a permanent difference to residents.

He points in particular to road safety measures, including a number of pedestrian crossings and footways that he has campaigned for.

But personally he also points to having met Queen Elizabeth II, during his time as Mayor of Harrow.

Meanwhile Conservative Cllr Quilty, now aged 73, has also acknowledged how pleased he is to have been named as a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) in the King’s Honours List.

Cllr Quilty was first elected to Hertsmere Borough Council in 1999, taking up a seat at the county council two years later.

Building on his involvement in a number of community groups, he points to the satisfaction in serving others as a councillor.

He says so far he is most proud of his work as a former chair of the county council’s heath scrutiny committee.

Cllr Quilty, a former chairman of the county council, says it’s an honour to be recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours, after serving “diligently over a long period of time”.

He says that the honour is not only a recognition for him, but for his family and for the residents he serves.

“Without my family involvement I don’t think I would be a councillor.

“It’s a whole team effort getting elected - because it’s huge, and that’s the same for every single councillor that stands for election. ”

Acknowledging the challenges facing local Government - be they housing or adult social care – Cllr Quilty is also keen to encourage others to stand for election.

“I’d encourage anyone who has the time and the ability to get involved in local politics,” he said.

Among those to congratulate both councillors is the county council’s current chairman Cllr Laurence Brass.

Commenting on the honours, he said: “I’d like to offer my sincere congratulations to everyone recognised in the Birthday Honours List, and particularly to Stephen and Seamus who have served their local communities faithfully for decades as both county and district councillors.”

