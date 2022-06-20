A pickleball club based in Berkhamsted is offering residents a chance to try out a new sport at its open day this Saturday (June 25).

West Herts Wizards Pickleball Club will open its doors from 1pm to 3pm at Berkhamsted Leisure Centre this weekend to encourage people to take up the game.

Pickleball combines tennis, table tennis and badminton and is played with a paddle and lightweight ball, which uses a badminton court with a net at tennis height.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Herts Wizards became an official club in February.

The club became an official Pickleball England club in February and is welcoming players of all ages to come along.

Lyn Epps, secretary for West Herts Wizards, said: “It’s a fantastic game, easy to pick up quickly and is fun for all ages.”

She added: “It’s great as a social game, but if you want competitive play, it has all the right elements. Plus if you play other racket sports, the skills are transferable.”