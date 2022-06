Two eateries were given ratings last week.

New ‘one out of five’ food hygiene ratings have been given to two Dacorum’s businesses, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

K2 Balti House, at 5 Two Waters Road, Hemel Hempstead and Windmill Sandwich Bar, at 6 Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead were handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessments on May 19.