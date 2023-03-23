News you can trust since 1858
Tring named Hertfordshire's best place to live in popular lifestyle website poll

Popular local businesses and quality schools were two of the deciding factors

By James Lowson
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:53 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:53 GMT

Tring has been named the best place to live in Hertfordshire in a new poll conducted by a popular lifestyle website.

Muddy Stilettos, hosted a poll asking its readers, which place in the county offered the best work-life balance.

Readers of the award-winning, luxury lifestyle website, were asked to pick their favourite village, town, or city in 28 UK counties.

Tring Town Centre
Hertfordshire readers picked Tring as the best place to live, Berkhamsted was third among the 10 candidates.

Using reader feedback Muddy Stilettos has compiled its Top 250 Best Places to Live guide.

From towns to villages, hamlets to commuter favourites, each of the initial 250 locations were independently researched and picked by the Muddy Stilettos editorial team.

In Hertfordshire, the market town of Tring won top spot for its characterful High Street packed with independent businesses, proximity to the Chilterns countryside, as well as its renowned Natural History Museum. Popular local businesses include a newly opened wine bar, craft beer and gin bar, fine dining restaurant, craft bakery, lively cafés, local bookshop and a permanent pop-up shop for local artists and makers, which all add to the lively buzz of this family friendly town.

With a clutch of good and outstanding state primary schools, a secondary school and the well-known independent, Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, it was seen as a good location for families.

The Top 10 most popular towns and villages in Hertfordshire were:

1. Tring

2. Hitchin

3. Berkhamsted

4. St Albans

5. Harpenden

6. Ware

7. Bishop’s Stortford

8. Welwyn Garden City

9. Rickmansworth

10. Radlett

Muddy Stilettos full breakdown of Hertfordshire places can be found here.

Hero Brown, the founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos said: “When people move out of London they are searching for more than just a house, they want to find a new lifestyle that works for them. This exclusive reader vote will give them a fresh perspective to make their search easier. It’s hard to be confident on whether a location is the right place for you, but we’ve built our reputation on having first-hand knowledge on the in- the-know places to go and things to do outside London.”

