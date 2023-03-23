Tring named Hertfordshire's best place to live in popular lifestyle website poll

Tring has been named the best place to live in Hertfordshire in a new poll conducted by a popular lifestyle website.

Muddy Stilettos, hosted a poll asking its readers, which place in the county offered the best work-life balance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Readers of the award-winning, luxury lifestyle website, were asked to pick their favourite village, town, or city in 28 UK counties.

Tring Town Centre

Hertfordshire readers picked Tring as the best place to live, Berkhamsted was third among the 10 candidates.

Using reader feedback Muddy Stilettos has compiled its Top 250 Best Places to Live guide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From towns to villages, hamlets to commuter favourites, each of the initial 250 locations were independently researched and picked by the Muddy Stilettos editorial team.

In Hertfordshire, the market town of Tring won top spot for its characterful High Street packed with independent businesses, proximity to the Chilterns countryside, as well as its renowned Natural History Museum. Popular local businesses include a newly opened wine bar, craft beer and gin bar, fine dining restaurant, craft bakery, lively cafés, local bookshop and a permanent pop-up shop for local artists and makers, which all add to the lively buzz of this family friendly town.

With a clutch of good and outstanding state primary schools, a secondary school and the well-known independent, Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, it was seen as a good location for families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Top 10 most popular towns and villages in Hertfordshire were:

1. Tring

2. Hitchin

3. Berkhamsted

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. St Albans

5. Harpenden

6. Ware

7. Bishop’s Stortford

Advertisement

Advertisement

8. Welwyn Garden City

9. Rickmansworth

10. Radlett

Advertisement

Advertisement