Rare genetic disorder charity receives boost from Hemel business' community fund

A Hemel Hempstead business has announced the latest winner of its community fund poll.

Breakspear Park has announced the A-T Society as the first ever winner of its community charity campaign.

It supports people with Ataxia-Telangiectasia (AT), a rare and complex genetic disorder affecting multiple systems in the body.

Dina Mistry, marketing manager at Breakspear Park, with Susie Norbury, Director of Operations at the A-T Society

Amid the cost of living crisis the company will support Hertfordshire-based charities by providing donations.

Charities are nominated for a £1,000 donation and then the public are asked to pick their choice from a shortlist.

This month’s finalists were the A-T Society, DENS, and #Nine4Norah. Nearly 700 votes were cast, with the A-T Society pipping the others to the post.

Susie Norbury, director of operations at the A-T Society, was presented with a cheque for £1,000 by the marketing manager at Breakspear Park, Dina Mistry, to assist the charity’s work in raising awareness, providing emotional and practical support for families, funding medical research and offering a lifeline for those affected by AT.

Susie Norey - AT Society

Susie said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Breakspear Park for this wonderful donation and to the many supporters who voted for us. We are absolutely delighted with the result - thank you all so much!

“Your support will ensure we can continue to make a very real difference to the lives of children and young adults affected by ataxia telangiectasia (AT), a rare, disabling and life-shortening condition. Being diagnosed with such a cruel condition can be a lonely and frightening experience for the children and their families. There are no days off - the stress and worry of coping never goes away. Your generosity will help us to provide specialist therapeutic, medical, and practical support to these families, enabling more good hours and more good days.”

Breakspear Park is asking for residents to send in nominations via email to [email protected] Anything will be considered as long as it is not-for-profit and benefits the people of Hertfordshire.

When nominating a charity the company asks that the type of project, charity, group or service, what the £1,000 will be used for, and contact details for the organisation is listed.

If not affiliated to the charity, people can put ‘unknown’ in the section asking for details on what the money will be used for. People have until 30 April to send in a nomination.