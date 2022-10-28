Jeremy Chapman from Tring has made it to the final in an international radio competition after months of challenges.

The 44-year-old has always had a passion for radio and decided to take the leap during the pandemic to follow his dream of breaking into the world of broadcasting.

Now running his own podcast production company, Jeremy has been competing in the global contest since June.

Jeremy hopes to be the next Radio Star

He said: “It's really opened up my creative side. It's got me out of my comfort zone. It's made me realise that I can do this.”

Throughout the challenges set for Jeremy, he has showed his personality off at every possible chance - with his final shot at the title due on Monday (October 31).

“I want the listener to feel like I'm there serving them, and them alone. I believe in being engaging with listeners and giving them something interesting.”

Outside of his work, Jeremy has worked on a community radio station to develop his voice on air.

When asked how it would feel to be 2022’s Radio Star, Jeremy said: “I don’t think that I could cope. Getting to the top 25 was the target that to me anything else anything beyond that is now a bonus.”

He added: “I was so stoked to be top in the semi-final to get through to the final that I haven't even thought about winning it.”