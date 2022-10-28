8 Dacorum pubs featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2023
This year, it comes with a foreword from King Charles III.
As the Campaign for Real Ale celebrates its 50th edition of the best-selling beer and pub guide, we have put together a list of all the Dacorum pubs which have made the list.
Reflecting on the milestone, CAMRA national chairman Nik Antona said: “For nearly five decades, the Good Beer Guide has been a comprehensive guide to the UK’s breweries, their ales, and the best outlets to find them in across the country.”
Nik added: “The Good Beer Guide has always had an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry.
“We believe information gleaned from the Guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers.”
Here are all the local pubs which made the cut: