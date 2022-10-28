As the Campaign for Real Ale celebrates its 50th edition of the best-selling beer and pub guide, we have put together a list of all the Dacorum pubs which have made the list.

Reflecting on the milestone, CAMRA national chairman Nik Antona said: “For nearly five decades, the Good Beer Guide has been a comprehensive guide to the UK’s breweries, their ales, and the best outlets to find them in across the country.”

Nik added: “The Good Beer Guide has always had an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry.

“We believe information gleaned from the Guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers.”

Here are all the local pubs which made the cut:

1. The Bell, Bovingdon 79 High Street, HP3 0HP The guide says: "It serves up to three guest real ales from local breweries, alongside Inch's craft keg cider."

2. MCHGnews-28-10-22-Good Beer Guide 2023 Crown-Centupload.jpg 145 High Street, HP4 3HH This family-friendly Wetherspoon pub is in a building which dates back to 1743.

3. The Full House, Hemel Hempstead 128 Marlowes, HP1 1EZ The guide explains: "It attracts drinkers with consistent beer quality and a wide range of changing ales, many of them local."

4. The George Inn, Berkhamsted 261 High Street, HP4 1AB This is described as a welcoming pub on the High Street serving three well-kept hand-pulled ales.