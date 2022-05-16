Entries for the ‘Life in Tring’ photography contest close on Friday (May 20).

The Tring Local History Museum and Cala Homes' photography competition closes this week.

The housebuilding company and the museum have asked locals to share pictures of what life is like in the Chiltern Hills in 2022.

The winning entry will get a £200 voucher from Chesham Cameras to help the winner continue their passion for taking pictures.

The winner and two shortlisted entries will be showcased at the Tring Local History Museum in Brook Street in June.

Tim Amsden, Society Chairman at Tring Local History Museum, said: “We’re proud of our role in Tring’s history as we share with locals and visitors our heritage and the important families and individuals who have lived and worked in Tring.”

Entries should be sent in by Friday (May 20).