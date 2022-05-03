The Tring Local History Museum has teamed up with Cala Homes for a photography competition dedicated to Life in Tring.

The housebuilding company and the museum are asking locals to share pictures of what life is like in the Chiltern Hills in 2022, with the winning entry and two shortlisted entries due to be showcased at the Tring Local History Museum in Brook Street throughout June.

As well as being featured in the Local History Museum for residents to view, homebuilder Cala, which is creating the new Roman Park community in Tring, is donating a £200 voucher from Chesham Cameras to help the winner continue their passion for photography.

The competition closes on May 10.

Stala Thomson, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (Chiltern), said: “Tring has played a large role in the history books with mentions of the town in pivotal documents such as the Domesday Book. As the Queen becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service, we want to showcase the life of our residents and other locals in Tring during this time.”

“We want entrants to capture whatever they feel best represents life in Tring, whether it’s hiking in the Chilterns, exploring the canals and reservoirs or life on the High Street. We want to see it all!”

Tim Amsden, Society Chairman at Tring Local History Museum, said: “We’re proud of our role in Tring’s history as we share with locals and visitors our heritage and the important families and individuals who have lived and worked in Tring.

“This photography competition is one way that we plan to mark the Jubilee, which is a rare occasion not only in our town’s history but for the rest of the UK. Thanks to Cala Homes, who have provided the frames and prize, we’ll be able to share this competition with the public throughout June.”

The competition will run from May 4 until May 20.