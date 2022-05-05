Jessica De Souza Lewis, a final year dance student from Tring, Hertfordshire, will be performing with Ballet Central on their tour this spring.

The dance company will be in Newbury at the Corn Exchange as part of the Spring Festival on 19 May.

This will be the first of 11 venues on the tour across England, with shows in Birmingham, Guildford, Cambridge and London.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour will end on 14 July at the Britten Theatre.

Jessica, who went to Tring Park School for the Performing Arts and Young Dancers Academy, is in her final year of a three-year BA (Hons) Professional Dance & Performance degree at London’s Central School of Ballet.

She said: “When I graduate in July, I would like to join a classical ballet company, working on classics and more modern dance works. I would like more opportunities to perform on tour and to work as a team, learning from the dancers around me, and from other choreographers and teachers.”

The dancer added: “I want to continue to grow as a dancer and artist, and as a person.”

Kate Coyne, Central’s artistic director said: “Joining Ballet Central and the experience of performing on tour distinguishes our dancers and supports their future employability in the dance industry. “