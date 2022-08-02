Tributes have been paid to a history enthusiast from Apsley.

Roy Wood died at the age of 70 and will be dearly missed by family, friends and members of the Hemel Hempstead Local History and Museum Society.

A local history expert in his own right, Roy loved all things Apsley and enjoyed collecting postcards and photographs of the area.

Roy (pictured) died at the age of 70 earlier this year.

Margaret, his wife of over 40 years, said: “Oh, he was lovely. What else could I say?”

Roy was a doting grandfather, former Boys Brigade group leader, lifelong West Ham fan and a snooker player, having won the Home Championship.

Before he retired, Roy had worked at Nash Mill and for BT.

Michael Stanyon, president of the Hemel Hempstead Local History and Museum Society, had known Roy for over 20 years. He said: “I have always admired his dedication to research on his two subjects of road name derivations and the history of Apsley and its community.”

Michael added: “Roy was willing to share anything with people who were interested and gave many illustrated talks to local groups. As a friend I will greatly miss his cheerful voice on the phone, sometimes with a question but more often on a new discovery of his.

His legacy will live on through the book he created with his wife about the history of Hemel Hempstead road and street names.