A charity which supports people with learning disabilities in Hemel Hempstead, Tring and Berkhamsted has celebrated 70 years of serving the community with a party.

Dacorum Mencap, which is affiliated with Royal Mencap, was founded in 1952 and runs activities like going to nightclubs, games evenings and days outs for local adults.

The group, which has around 70 members who live in the borough, joined last Thursday (July 28) for a celebration party at The Steam Coach in Hemel Hempstead.

The charity held a party last week.

At its first social event since the pandemic, 36 people enjoyed an afternoon in the pub garden.

Claire and Gabby made cakes for their ‘Bake Off’ competition which was judged by its trustees.

Carol Walls, project manager at Dacorum Mencap said: “To know that for 70 years, people with a learning disability have been at the heart of everything we do here at Dacorum Mencap and we will continue to do so.”