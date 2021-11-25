Over 100 people took part in a Sleepout last week to raise over £30,000 to support young people at risk of homelessness in Hertfordshire.

On Friday, November 19, around 120 adults and children descended on Oaklands College, in St Albans, armed with their sleeping bags, cardboard, camaraderie spirit and a mission to raise awareness of youth homelessness and funds for Herts Young Homeless.

Additional supporters took part in the Sleepout at home, St. Albans Arts led a creative pillowcase decorating workshop, around the theme of ‘homeless not hopeless’ plus live music from local musicians, Troi and Julian Mount.

Thousands raised at Sleepout to support young people at risk of homelessness in Hertfordshire

Zoom enabled the Sleepout at Oaklands College and the Sleepout at Home, to come together as a community and to enjoy the evening together.

To end the Sleepout Challenge, at Oaklands College, the Rapid Relief Team kindly provided breakfast to the Sleepout participants early on Saturday morning.

The Sleepout exceeded the charity's £30,000 fundraising target.

Helen Elliott, chief executive, Herts Young Homeless, said: ‘We are so grateful for the wonderful support of our local community in supporting our Sleepout event.

"Our incredible supporters including individuals, couples, families, friends, colleagues, and youth groups came together and joined forces to raise awareness of young people who might be sofa surfing, living in temporary accommodation or in dangerous situations on the streets.

"The funds raised will mean that we can continue to run our essential services – which are more in demand than ever before – for families and young people facing homelessness across the county.

"We want to ensure that all of our young people can look forward to a much brighter future."