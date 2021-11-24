Two men charged in connection with vehicle crime in Hemel Hempstead

Two men have been charged in connection with vehicle crime in Hemel Hempstead.

Daryl Walsh, 29, from Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with two counts of vehicle interference relating to incidents in Hardy Road in Adeyfield, and Pluto Rise in Highfield, earlier this month.

Daniel Butler, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged with three counts of vehicle interference relating to two incidents in Crossways in Leverstock Green and one in Hyburn

Close, also in Leverstock Green. He has been remanded in custody ahead of his next scheduled court date.

A third arrest was made yesterday evening (Tuesday, November 23).

A 29-year-old man from Hemel Hempstead is currently in police custody after being detained in connection with three offences; one in Codicote Row, Woodhall Farm, on Friday, November 19, and two in Widmore Drive, Adeyfield, on Monday, November 22.

In response, crime figures have been analysed and both high-visibility and covert patrols have been increased in the affected areas to coincide with peak times, in order to disrupt and deter any would-be offenders.

There have also been further reports of vehicle interference and theft from vehicles in the Woodhall Farm area of the town, which are also under investigation.

The charges come as part of a targeted inquiry led by the Dacorum Local Crime Unit (LCU).

Detective Inspector Jinesh Solankee, who leads the LCU, said: “Our team is currently focusing on this recent spate of vehicle crime and I want to reassure the community that we have detectives allocated to all the reports we have received to date.

"We are working towards making additional arrests however we believe there may be more incidents which have not yet been reported to us.

“We’re aware this issue has been the subject of discussion on local social media sites, with some footage of potential incidents being shared online.

"We are appealing directly to those who are in possession of footage, and have not yet shared it with police, to send it to us as soon as possible as it could greatly assist our investigation.

“We would also advise residents to be vigilant and ensure they are locking their vehicles after removing valuables.

"Sadly, we have confirmed that many of the cars and vans which have been targeted have been left insecure.

"Please report any suspicious activity to us on 999. If you believe a crime is in progress, we want to hear from you.”